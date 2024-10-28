News & Insights

Stocks

ShaMaran Petroleum Reduces Bond Debt and Plans Results

October 28, 2024 — 06:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ShaMaran Petroleum (TSE:SNM) has released an update.

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. has announced the purchase and cancellation of $2.1 million of its 12% senior unsecured bonds, reducing the overall bond debt to $200 million. The company, which focuses on oil and gas in Kurdistan, plans to release its financial results for the first nine months of 2024 on November 7.

For further insights into TSE:SNM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.