ShaMaran Petroleum Reduces Bond Debt and Plans Results

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. has announced the purchase and cancellation of $2.1 million of its 12% senior unsecured bonds, reducing the overall bond debt to $200 million. The company, which focuses on oil and gas in Kurdistan, plans to release its financial results for the first nine months of 2024 on November 7.

