ShaMaran Petroleum Proposes Bond Amendments

May 27, 2024 — 11:37 am EDT

ShaMaran Petroleum (TSE:SNM) has released an update.

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. has proposed amendments to their senior unsecured bond, seeking to extend its maturity by two years to July 2027, and is initiating a $47 million tender offer to repurchase and reduce the bond debt by approximately 21%. The company has received strong support from a majority of bondholders, including a commitment from the Lundin family to extend a subordinated loan. These strategic financial moves aim to accelerate debt repayment and optimize the company’s capital structure while enhancing value for stakeholders.

