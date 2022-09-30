ShaMaran Petroleum Appoints Elvis Pellumbi As CFO

Markets

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (SNM.V), a Canadian oil firm, said on Friday that it has appointed Elvis Pellumbi as new Chief Financial Officer, with effect from October 1.

Pellumbi, who has exclusive focus on international energy markets, recently held a senior advisory role to ShaMaran's management team, focusing on debt advisory and merger and acquisition.

He has invested over $500 million in oil and gas firms focused in the Kurdistan Region since 2009, the company said in a statement.

