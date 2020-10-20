Shale producer Pioneer Natural to buy rival Parsley for $4.5 bln in all-stock deal
Adds deal details
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N said on Tuesday it would buy smaller rival Parsley Energy Inc PE.N in a deal valued at about $4.5 billion, the latest consolidation among U.S. shale producers amid this year's pandemic-driven oil rout.
Many U.S. shale companies have been mired in losses due to weak crude prices, which have hovered around $40 a barrel since June. But unlike in past downturns, companies have struggled to raise new capital to restructure heavy debts.
The all-stock deal is expected to add annual synergies of $325 million, and Pioneer shareholders will own about 76% of the combined company. https://refini.tv/3kmSrSc
On Monday, ConocoPhillips COP.N agreed to buy U.S. shale oil producer Concho Resources Inc CXO.N for $9.7 billion.
Parsley, focused on the Permian basin, will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.1252 shares of Pioneer Natural for each share held.
(Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Maju Samuel)
((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Apple Unveils New HomePod Mini at Virtual Event, New iPhone 12 Expected
- Wall Street Falls After Surprise Rise in Jobless Claims, Stimulus Impasse
- Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan Donate $100 Million More to U.S. Election Infrastructure
- Oil prices drop for 4th day as COVID-19 second wave worries intensify