Shale producer Pioneer Natural to buy rival Parsley for $4.5 bln in all-stock deal

Pioneer Natural Resources Co said on Tuesday it would buy smaller rival Parsley Energy Inc in a deal valued at about $4.5 billion, the latest consolidation among U.S. shale producers amid this year's pandemic-driven oil rout.

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N said on Tuesday it would buy smaller rival Parsley Energy Inc PE.N in a deal valued at about $4.5 billion, the latest consolidation among U.S. shale producers amid this year's pandemic-driven oil rout.

Many U.S. shale companies have been mired in losses due to weak crude prices, which have hovered around $40 a barrel since June. But unlike in past downturns, companies have struggled to raise new capital to restructure heavy debts.

The all-stock deal is expected to add annual synergies of $325 million, and Pioneer shareholders will own about 76% of the combined company. https://refini.tv/3kmSrSc

On Monday, ConocoPhillips COP.N agreed to buy U.S. shale oil producer Concho Resources Inc CXO.N for $9.7 billion.

Parsley, focused on the Permian basin, will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.1252 shares of Pioneer Natural for each share held.

