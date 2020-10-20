US Markets
PXD

Shale producer Pioneer Natural to buy rival Parsley

Contributors
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Pioneer Natural Resources Co said on Tuesday it would buy smaller rival Parsley Energy Inc for $7.6 billion, including debt.

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N said on Tuesday it would buy smaller rival Parsley Energy Inc PE.N for $7.6 billion, including debt.

Parsley, focused on the Permian basin, will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.1252 shares of Pioneer Natural for each share held.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PXD PE

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular