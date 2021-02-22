Shale producer DiamondBack's fourth-quarter adj. profit rises

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shale oil and gas producer DiamondBack Energy Inc FANG.O on Monday reported a rise in fourth-quarter adjusted profit compared to the third quarter, as commodity prices rebounded above pre-pandemic levels on vaccine hopes.

DiamondBack, which postponed its earnings last week due to harsh winter weather in Texas, said its adjusted earnings rose to $130 million, or 82 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $98 million, or 62 cents per share in the third quarter.

