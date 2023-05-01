Shale producer Diamondback misses profit estimates on lower oil prices

Adds details

May 1 (Reuters) - Shale producer Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O reported first-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates on Monday, hurt by lower oil prices.

Global crude prices LCOc1 averaged $82 a barrel in the January-March quarter, down nearly 16% from a year earlier as concerns about global economic outlook weighed on prices.

Midland, Texas-based Diamondback said total average unhedged realized prices were $49.72 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in the reported quarter, 29% lower from a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $4.10 per share in the quarter, compared with estimates of $4.33, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Maju Samuel)

