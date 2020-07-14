Shale producer Diamondback Energy cuts 2020 production forecast

Adds CEO quote, capital spending outlook

July 14 (Reuters) - Shale producer Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O on Tuesday cut its 2020 production forecast due to higher-than-expected curtailed volumes in the second quarter and volatile oil prices.

Oil producers have been cutting their production forecasts as the COVID-19 pandemic crimps demand, resulting in excess supply.

Diamondback said it had suspended almost all completion activity and cut about 5% of production in the second quarter, adding that nearly all of the curtailed production was now back online.

The shale producer said it brought back two completion crews to work in June and a third crew in July.

"These completion crews will enable us to honor our lease obligations and subsequently stem production declines, which we expect to do by the fourth quarter of 2020 after production bottoms in the third quarter," Chief Executive Officer Travis Stice said in a statement.

The company said it plans to produce 290,000 to 305,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) for 2020, lower than its previous forecast of 295,000 to 310,000 boepd.

The Permian-basin producer now expects to spend between $1.8 billion and $1.9 billion for 2020, compared to its earlier outlook of between $1.5 billion and $1.9 billion.

