Shale producer DiamonBack says deep freeze to knock off around five days of output

Adds details on winter impact, shares, background

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shale oil and gas producer DiamondBack Energy Inc FANG.O on Monday reported a rise in fourth-quarter adjusted profit compared to the third quarter, as commodity prices rebounded above pre-pandemic levels on vaccine hopes.

The company, however, said that recent winter storms which knocked out power to millions in Texas will remove about four to five days worth of total production from its current quarter earnings, sending its shares down 1.6% after the bell.

While natural gas producers have benefited from the deep freeze forcing closure of wells, shale oil drillers stand on the losing side of the trade as frozen pipes and power supply interruptions are expected to slow the recovery of output.

DiamondBack, which postponed its earnings last week due to the weather conditions, said its adjusted earnings rose to $130 million, or 82 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $98 million, or 62 cents per share in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

