US Markets
CXO

Shale producer Concho second-quarter loss widens

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

U.S. oil and gas producer Concho Resources Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday, hurt by lower crude prices as the COVID-19 pandemic hammered global demand for crude oil and refined products.

Adds background on oil prices, details on results

July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Concho Resources Inc CXO.N reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday, hurt by lower crude prices as the COVID-19 pandemic hammered global demand for crude oil and refined products.

U.S. crude CLc1 plunged to a stunning low of -$38 a barrel in April, and remains about 33% lower from January's levels despite a recent rally.

Concho said average realized prices fell 15.1% to $30.57 per barrel of oil equivalent, from a year ago.

The Midland-Texas based company's net loss widened to $435 million, or $2.23 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $97 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Production for the quarter stood at 319,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), down from 329,000 boepd in the year-ago period.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CXO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular