Shale gas pioneer Chesapeake Energy worth $5.13 billion on bankruptcy exit -U.S. judge

HOUSTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp's CHKAQ.PK value has soared since its June bankruptcy filing, the U.S. judge overseeing the natural gas producer's trial indicated, and is worth $5.13 billion, far above the shale gas pioneer's estimate.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams)

