US Markets
EOG

Shale firm EOG to launch carbon capture project by late 2022

Contributor
Liz Hampton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

U.S. shale oil firm EOG Resources on Friday said it aims to begin by late 2022 a carbon dioxide injection program to reduce greenhouse gases from its oil and gas production.

By Liz Hampton

Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil firm EOG Resources EOG.N on Friday said it aims to begin by late 2022 a carbon dioxide injection program to reduce greenhouse gases from its oil and gas production.

The Houston, Texas-based energy producer emphasized it had no intention of changing its business focus, limiting the project to its own output, reducing so-called Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions.

The company set a target of net-zero emissions by 2040 and is dedicating 2% to 3% of its spending budget to environmental, social and governance issues.

Shares of EOG were up about 4.1% to $94.63 each in mid-morning trading after the company beat Wall Street earnings estimates and took steps to boost returns to shareholders.

On Thursday, the shale oil and gas producer increased its regular dividend by 82% and declared a special dividend of $2 a share. Its board also updated its share repurchase authorization to $5 billion, but has not specified a timeline for executing that program.

Oil and gas producers are benefiting from a sharp rebound in crude and natural gas prices, after blistering losses during the pandemic. EOG this week reported its most profitable quarter since 2018.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Liz.Hampton@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 571 8115; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: liz.hampton.reuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EOG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular