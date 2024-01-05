Shaky Start To 2024 For US Stocks, Apple Analyst Downgrades, Strong Labor Market: This Week In The Markets

After a strong finish to 2023 characterized by an impressive rally in the final two months of the year, U.S. stocks have encountered a shaky beginning to the new year.

Profit-taking behaviors in the wake of the rally, coupled with warnings from analysts concerning the performance of key tech giants and global geopolitical tensions, have combined to create an ideal scenario for the emergence of a negative week on Wall Street.

Apple Stock Downgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock experienced a sell-off as Barclays downgraded the tech giant. This downgrade has caught many investors by surprise and raised concerns about the company’s future performance in the market.

Netflix Gaming Monetization

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) mulled over a plan to monetize its gaming business, exploring opportunities to generate revenue from its gaming offerings. This move signaled the streaming giant’s commitment to diversifying its revenue streams beyond traditional video content.

Oil Prices Jump

WTI crude oil prices experienced a notable surge in the first week of the year, driven by escalating tensions in the Red Sea region. The situation was exacerbated by a series of ship attacks perpetrated by Iran-backed Houthis off the Yemeni coast, coupled with Iran’s deployment of a military vessel in the area. These developments heightened concerns about trade disruptions, with shipping lines rerouting their vessels to navigate the growing conflict, intensifying market apprehensions.

BYD Surpasses Tesla

In the last quarter of 2023, China’s BYD Co. Ltd. (OTCPK: BYDDY) achieved a major milestone by surpassing Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the electric vehicle race. The Chinese EV maker sold a record-breaking 526,000 battery-only vehicles last quarter.

Strong December Jobs Report

The December jobs report exceeded expectations, indicating the robust health of the U.S. labor market. Non-farm payrolls increased by 216,000, surpassing both November’s 173,000 and the anticipated 170,000. The unemployment rate remained stable at 3.7% in December, while wage growth rose more than expected.

Record Online Holiday Spending

Online holiday spending reached record highs driven by substantial discounts and the popularity of "buy now, pay later" deals, according to a Thursday Adobe Analytics report. Shoppers took advantage of these incentives, contributing to a surge in e-commerce sales during the holiday season.

Pharrell Williams In Cybertruck

Pharrell Williams was recently seen driving a Tesla Cybertruck, drawing attention to Elon Musk's latest creation. He was reportedly headed to a Louis Vuitton boutique in the Miami Design District. The photos were originally shared on the Instagram account of "Lifestyle Miami."

