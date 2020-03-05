Shaky Capita results send shares down 15%

March 5 (Reuters) - Outsourcing group Capita Plc CPI.L reported a sharp rise in net debt in its full-year results on Thursday and said it would have to invest more than initially thought as it pushed ahead with a broad restructuring plan, sending its shares down 15%.

The company, one of a group of British service providers struggling to deal with the public sector austerity of the past decade and Brexit-related economic tremors, reported an adjusted profit of 275 million pounds ($354 million), down 2% on a year ago.

Its headline pretax numbers showed a loss, however, and adjusted net debt rose to 790.6 million pounds from 466.1 million pounds earlier. The unadjusted number was much higher at 1.35 billion pounds.

Revenue continued to slide, down 4% to just under 3.68 billion pounds versus a 5% slide a year ago. But the company underlined that the reduction was slowing.

Its order book declined to 6.7 billion pounds from 7.1 billion pounds a year earlier, but that was also a much slower decline than a year earlier when it shrank by more than 1 billion pounds.

"Transforming an organisation of Capita's size is a complex challenge; there remains more to do and it is requiring more investment than we had expected in 2018," Chief Executive Officer Jon Lewis said.

In line with earlier media reports, the company, which provides services to both the public and private sectors, said it was exploring the sale of some of its non-core operations as it seeks to simplify its business.

Shares in the company, which rose 50% last year as it moved ahead with the changes to its business, have now handed back almost all of those gains since the start of January. The shares traded 14.7% down at 107.95 in early dealings on Thursday.

($1 = 0.7763 pounds)

(Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((patrick.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 9429; Reuters Messaging: patrick.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.