Shakira's home city unveils giant statue of 'Hips Don't Lie' singer

Credit: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

December 27, 2023 — 01:07 pm EST

Written by Camilo Cohecha, Javier Andres Rojas, Herbert Villarraga for Reuters ->

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Grammy-winning Colombian singer Shakira, one of the world's top-selling musicians, has been immortalized in her famous belly-dancing pose in a giant bronze statue in her home city of Barranquilla.

The city's Mayor Jaime Pumarejo unveiled the 6.5 meter (21 foot) sculpture in a park along the banks of the Magdalena River on Tuesday in the company of the singer's parents.

The statue by artist Yino Marquez "shows millions of girls that they can, that they can pursue their dreams and any of them can achieve what they want," said Pumarejo, noting that he used to see Shakira sing at local children's concerts.

The sculpture shows the long, curly hairedsinger belly dancing with her arms overhead, in a sheer skirt with shiny aluminum decoration.

A plaque praises the singer, who won three 2023 Latin Grammy Awards, and cites her charity "Pies descalzos," Spanish for "bare feet," for early childhood development.

"A heart that composes, hips that do not lie, an unmatched talent, a voice that moves masses and feet that march for the good of children and humanity," it reads.

Shakira, who lives in Miami, said in a statement from the mayor's office that she was honored by the statue and that Barranquilla will always be her home.

