Markets
ETY

Shaker Financial Doubles Down on ETY With 209K Shares Purchase, According to Recent SEC Filing

January 27, 2026 — 04:13 pm EST

Written by Jake Lerch for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • Bought 209,180 shares; estimated trade size $3.21 million (based on quarterly average pricing)

  • Quarter-end position value increased by $3.21 million due to the initiation of a new position

  • The new ETY position represents 1.02% of 13F reportable assets under management

  • New position places ETY outside the fund's top five holdings, representing 1.02% of reportable AUM

  • These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY), buying 209,180 shares, an estimated $3.21 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to a January 26, 2026, SEC filing.

What Happened

According to a SEC filing dated January 26, 2026, Shaker Financial Services, LLC reported acquiring 209,180 shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund. The estimated transaction value is $3.21 million, calculated from the quarter’s average share price. The quarter-end valuation of the new position also reached $3.21 million, reflecting the combined effects of share purchase and market price changes.

What Else to Know

This is a new position for the fund, representing 1.0172% of 13F reportable assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top five holdings after the filing:

  • NYSE:JCE: $8.94 million (2.83% of AUM)
  • NYSE:RMT: $8.65 million (2.74% of AUM)
  • NYSE:ASG: $8.35 million (2.65% of AUM)
  • NYSE:ETB: $7.55 million (2.39% of AUM)
  • NYSE:USA: $6.93 million (2.20% of AUM)

As of January 26, 2026, shares were priced at $15.20, up 8.57% over the past year; shares underperformed the S&P 500 by 6.72 percentage points.

Latest reported dividend yield is 7.83% as of January 26, 2026.

Fund Overview

MetricValue
Price (as of market close 2026-01-26)$15.20
Market Capitalization$2.39 billion
Dividend Yield7.83%

Fund Snapshot

  • Offers a diversified, closed-end equity fund investing primarily in dividend-paying global stocks and generating additional income by writing S&P 500 Index call options.
  • Business model centers on generating income through equity investments and options premiums, with a focus on tax efficiency and risk-managed returns.
  • Targets income-oriented investors seeking diversified equity exposure and tax-advantaged income streams.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund provides investors access to a globally diversified portfolio of dividend-paying equities, enhanced by an options overlay strategy designed to generate consistent income. The fund's approach combines equity market participation with options premiums, aiming to deliver attractive, tax-efficient distributions.

What This Transaction Means For Investors

Shaker Financial, a Virginia-based investment advisory firm, recently acquired nearly 210,000 shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY). Here’s the big takeaway for retail investors.

In a nutshell, this transaction should serve as way to introduce average investors to ETY. The fund, which utilizes a combined methodology of traditional stock ownership and option sales, is really designed for sophisticated investors. The purpose of its investment strategy is to generate significant tax-advantaged income from stocks that don’t pay significant dividends.

In short, this is how ETY works: The fund owns a basket of dividend-paying stocks. The fund also sells out-of-the-money call options on the S&P 500 index, for which it collects premiums. Those premiums are then distributed to fund owners in the form of dividends. This is how the fund generates its 7.8% dividend yield for investors.

It’s a solid strategy, but it does come with risks. For example, ETY has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 over the last year. That’s because when selling out-of-the-money call options, investors are surrendering some of the upside potential of their stock holdings.

Nonetheless, ETY and other covered-call funds are worth exploring, particularly for investors that are looking to generate significant income from an equity-based portfolio.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 27, 2026.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and Royce Micro-Cap Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ETY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.