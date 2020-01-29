Shaken Caribbean tiptoes back to normal after shock of major quake

Shaken Caribbean residents and tourists said on Wednesday that life was returning to normal after a powerful earthquake struck the region and rattled nerves but spared the area from serious damage to property or loss of life.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.