Shake Shack vs. Texas Roadhouse: Which Popular Restaurant Chain Is the Better Stock to Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Shake Shack leverages a high-growth, urban-focused model with expanding international licensing and digital ordering platforms.

Texas Roadhouse maintains a massive domestic footprint and strong net margins through a company-operated steakhouse strategy.

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As dining habits shift in 2026, investors must weigh the high-growth potential of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) against the steady, cash-generative powerhouse that is Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) to determine the better buy.

Shake Shack excels as a fast-casual leader, focusing on premium ingredients and a modern digital experience. Conversely, Texas Roadhouse dominates casual dining with a massive, mostly company-operated network of steakhouses. While both navigate rising costs, they offer distinct risk-reward profiles for investors seeking exposure to the restaurant industry.

The case for Shake Shack

Shake Shack operates in the fast-casual space, selling premium burgers, chicken, and its namesake shakes to an urban-centric customer base. Its footprint includes 390 company-operated locations and 289 licensed units across the United States and several international hubs. The company relies on a single national broadline distributor for nearly 95% of its ingredients, and such customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $1.5 billion, representing approximately 15% growth over the prior year. The company reported net income of just over $45.7 million. This result reflects a net margin of roughly 3.2%, up from 0.8% in the previous fiscal year.

On its FY2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 1.7x, representing total debt relative to what shareholders own in the business. Free cash flow, calculated as cash from operations minus capital spending, was $56.5 million for the fiscal year.

The case for Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse operates a large-scale casual dining system primarily consisting of its flagship steakhouse brand. The company operates a portfolio that includes Bubba’s 33 and Jaggers, though the namesake steakhouse remains the primary engine among consumer discretionary stocks in the dining space. As of late 2025, the system included 816 restaurants, with a heavy focus on company-operated locations rather than a pure franchise model.

In FY 2025, total revenue reached nearly $5.9 billion, a growth rate of approximately 9.5% compared to the previous year. Net income for the period was close to $405.6 million. This generated a net margin of roughly 6.9%, showing a slight decrease from the 8.1% net margin reported in 2024.

In its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 1.3x. The current ratio is approximately 0.5x, suggesting the company maintains a leaner cushion for immediate obligations. For the same fiscal period, free cash flow was about $342 million, providing significant cash to fund operations and expansion.

Risk profile comparison

Supply chain concentration is a primary concern for Shake Shack, as the company relies on a single distributor and a limited pool of beef processors. It also faces operational risks from licensed units where it lacks day-to-day control over brand standards. Finally, the rapid expansion of digital ordering via platforms such as kiosks increases exposure to potential data breaches and cybersecurity threats.

Commodity cost inflation poses a significant threat to Texas Roadhouse, as its profitability is highly sensitive to fluctuating beef prices. The business also carries geographic concentration risk, with approximately 21% of company-operated restaurants located in Texas and Florida. Furthermore, persistent labor market pressures and rising wages could strain operating margins if the company cannot retain enough qualified personnel.

Valuation comparison

Texas Roadhouse trades at a lower earnings multiple, while Shake Shack appears more attractive based on its total revenue relative to market value.

Metric Shake Shack Texas Roadhouse Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 52.4x 29.6x 93.3x P/S ratio 1.6x 2.1x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

In the current ‘K-shaped’ economic environment in the U.S., where the wealthy continue to see their situation improve while the average consumer feels squeezed, affordable dining options like Texas Roadhouse and Shake Shack are a good place to look for restaurant investments.

While the U.S. economy continues to grow, Texas Roadhouse’s customer remains somewhat wary of increasing spending. The company reported labor and food cost inflation that outpaced the growth in foot traffic. That suggests some weakness for the chain. Texas Roadhouse’s locations are overweighted in Texas and Florida, the latter of which is particularly sensitive to consumer spending cuts during tight economic times.

Shake Shack, meanwhile, reported that foot traffic to locations increased for the third-straight quarter in the first quarter of 2026. The company is pushing a ‘We Really Cook’ campaign designed to differentiate the chain from others through its commitment to fresh ingredients and on-site cooking.

For 2026, analysts expect Shack Shake sales to grow neaerly 16%, though with roughly the same net income. Texas Roadhouse, on the other hand, is seen growing sales by about 11%, and while net income will grow, it won’t keep pace with revenue, so the overall net margin should decline.

Shake Shack’s growth is appealing, and while its forward price-to-earnings ratio is a premium, its lower price-to-sales ratio suggests there is value to capture for a long-term investor compared to Texas Roadhouse.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Texas Roadhouse. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.