Shake Shack Stock Rises 34% in a Year: More Room to Run?

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. SHAK have soared 34.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 8.7% growth. The company is benefiting from menu innovation, digital Initiatives and unit expansion efforts. Also, emphasis on licensed business bodes well. However, pressured traffic from weather challenges and an uncertain macroeconomic environment is a concern.

Growth Drivers for SHAK Stock

Culinary innovation remains a key differentiator for Shake Shack. The brand continues to develop distinctive menu items that set it apart from quick-service and fast-casual competitors. One standout example was the recent rollout of the Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake to 30 locations in New York City, Los Angeles and Miami. Originally introduced in the company’s Middle East locations, the shake received overwhelming consumer response, with several locations selling out within minutes.



This success underscores the importance of innovation in driving guest traffic and product mix. International innovation continues to thrive, with the launch of the company’s first-ever fish sandwich in Hong Kong, which quickly became its second-best-selling protein. Plans are underway to bring the item to Mainland China.



Digital sales continue to impress investors. In the fiscal first quarter, digital sales accounted for 38% of total transactions, marking a 130-basis-point increase year over year. During the quarter, the company piloted new digital menu boards designed with simplified combo options to streamline the ordering process for guests. Additionally, Shake Shake introduced a guest recognition platform across its app and web channels, including a targeted multi-visit challenge aimed at boosting visit frequency and enhancing customer engagement. The company plans to assess the results and refine its loyalty strategies accordingly.



Shake Shack’s ongoing expansion strategy is a major catalyst behind its share price increase. The company plans to open 45 to 50 new company-operated locations in 2025, marking its largest development year to date. This aggressive rollout, particularly in high-growth regions such as the Southeast and Southwest, is expected to significantly boost revenues and diversify Shake Shack’s geographic footprint. These markets have already shown strong performance, with several new openings breaking sales records, underscoring the effectiveness of the expansion strategy.

Shake Shack’s growing licensed business is contributing to growth. With seven new licensed shacks opened in the fiscal first quarter and strong performance in international markets, the company sees significant white space for expansion. Partnerships with global brands and increased brand visibility through collaborations, such as its extended Delta Air Lines offering, reinforce Shake Shack’s global appeal. Altogether, these strategic drivers are fueling optimism around SHAK’s long-term growth potential.

Concerns for Shake Shack Stock

The company faced a difficult operating environment during the fiscal first quarter, due to a combination of severe weather events and broader economic uncertainty. Wildfires in Los Angeles were particularly disruptive. In addition, softening consumer sentiment and global macroeconomic and geopolitical instability further impacted its performance.

Major markets such as Los Angeles, New York City, and Washington, D.C. were hit hardest by a combination of weather disruptions and local economic factors, accounting for roughly 75% of the company’s overall headwinds. These challenges led to a 4.6% decline in overall traffic and a 1% drop in same-store sales in April. Additionally, the wind-down of a 3.5% menu price increase contributed to the pressures. Going forward, the company remains cautious of the uncertain macroeconomic environment.

Our Take on SHAK Stock

Shake Shack continues to demonstrate long-term growth potential, supported by strong brand recognition, innovative menu offerings, digital enhancements and an ambitious expansion plan, including licensed international growth. These strengths position the company well in the fast-casual dining segment. However, near-term performance remains pressured by weather-related disruptions, weakening consumer sentiment and broader macroeconomic uncertainty, particularly in key urban markets. While existing investors may consider holding the stock as the company works through these challenges and executes its growth strategy, new investors might opt to wait for clearer signs of recovery before entering a position.

SHAK’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Shake Shack currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI, Wingstop Inc. WING and CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA.

BJ's Restaurants presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.



BJ's Restaurants delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.9%, on average. The stock has inched up 26.6% in the year-to-date period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's Restaurants’ 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) implies growth of 3.2% and 23.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Wingstop presently holds a Zacks Rank #2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.1%, on average. The stock has gained 19.4% in the year-to-date period.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wingstop’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 16.6% and 6.6%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



CAVA currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.9%, on average. The stock has declined 27.3% in the year-to-date period.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAVA’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 24.3% and 38.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

