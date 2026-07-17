Shake Shack Stock Down 40% in 6 Months: Should You Buy the Dip?

Shake Shack Inc.’s SHAK shares have tumbled 40.2% over the past six months, significantly underperforming the restaurant industry's 5.4% decline. The sharp selloff followed disappointing first-quarter 2026 results in which the company missed both earnings and revenue expectations.

Investors were further discouraged by weaker-than-expected adjusted EBITDA, persistent inflationary pressures, higher costs tied to accelerated restaurant openings and a broader full-year EBITDA outlook. While management remains confident about the company's long-term growth strategy, near-term earnings headwinds have weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

In the past month, SHAK has also underperformed industry players like The Wendy's Company WEN, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated CAKE and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO.

Price Performance



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Margin Pressure Continues to Cloud Near-Term Outlook

Shake Shack delivered solid top-line growth, with first-quarter revenues rising 14.3% year over year, driven by new restaurant openings and positive comparable sales. However, stronger sales were not enough to offset higher operating costs. Adjusted EBITDA declined 9.3% from the prior-year quarter as severe weather, increased marketing investments and elevated pre-opening expenses weighed on profitability. Management subsequently widened its adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2026, reflecting greater uncertainty surrounding the operating environment.

Commodity inflation remains another major challenge. Beef prices continued to rise at a double-digit pace, pressuring food costs throughout the quarter. Although procurement initiatives and improved labor productivity helped offset some of the inflationary impact, restaurant-level margins still fell short of management's expectations due to higher repair and maintenance expenses, promotional activity and increased delivery mix.

The company is also spending aggressively to support growth. General and administrative expenses increased as Shake Shack invested in technology, marketing and talent while accelerating restaurant development. Preopening costs more than doubled year over year after the company opened a record 17 company-operated Shacks during the quarter. While these investments strengthen the long-term growth platform, they continue to pressure near-term earnings.

Another concern is the company's licensed business. Ongoing geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has resulted in temporary restaurant closures, reduced operating hours and weaker tourism, limiting licensing revenue growth and contributing to management's more cautious outlook on profitability.

Long-Term Growth Story Remains Intact

Despite these challenges, Shake Shack continues to execute well across several strategic priorities. Same-Shack sales increased 4.6% in the first quarter, supported by 1.4% traffic growth, marking the third consecutive quarter of positive traffic gains despite unfavorable weather conditions. Restaurant-level margins also expanded 50 basis points year over year, highlighting benefits from operational improvements and supply-chain efficiencies.

The company is also making meaningful progress on its digital transformation. App downloads and digital guest acquisition increased more than 35% year over year, while management plans to launch its first loyalty program later this year to improve customer retention and spending. Meanwhile, Project Catalyst, which includes AI-powered operational tools, upgraded point-of-sale systems and enhanced analytics capabilities, is expected to improve productivity and restaurant efficiency over time.

Menu innovation also remains a competitive advantage. New offerings, including the Baby Back Rib Sandwich and Mac & Cheese, have exceeded management's expectations and generated encouraging early traffic trends in the second quarter. Combined with continued marketing initiatives and disciplined restaurant expansion, management remains confident in its long-term growth algorithm. SHAK now expects to open 60-65 company-operated restaurants this year, above its previous forecast.

Shake Shack’s Downward Estimate Revisions

Analysts are growing increasingly pessimistic about Shake Shack’s earnings potential. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHAK’s 2026 EPS has declined to $1.15 from $1.24, indicating a negative shift in sentiment.



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The company is poised for dismal earnings growth, with projections indicating a 12.9% decline in 2026. Meanwhile, revenue growth has been strong, with forecasts implying a 14.4% year-over-year jump in 2026.

On the other hand, stocks like Wendy's, Cheesecake Factory and Arcos Dorados' earnings in 2026 are likely to witness a decline of 34.1%, growth of 6.4% and 180.8% year over year, respectively.

Taking a Look at Shake Shack’s Valuation

SHAK stock is trading below the industry. With a forward 12-month price/sales ratio of 1.42X, it lags the industry average.

P/S (F12M)



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Should Investors Buy the Dip?

Despite its strong brand, healthy revenue momentum and ambitious expansion plans, Shake Shack faces several near-term challenges that make the stock less appealing at this stage. Persistent cost inflation, elevated investment spending, pressure on profitability and a weaker licensing business continue to weigh on earnings, while analysts have become increasingly cautious, lowering their earnings expectations.

Although the company is executing well operationally and investing in long-term growth, those initiatives have yet to translate into stronger bottom-line performance. Moreover, the stock's discounted valuation largely reflects these fundamental concerns rather than presenting a clear buying opportunity. With earnings expected to remain under pressure and the company carrying a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), investors may be better off avoiding the stock until profitability improves, earnings estimates stabilize and signs of a sustained turnaround become more evident.

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Shake Shack, Inc. (SHAK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Wendy's Company (WEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.