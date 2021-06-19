Shake Shack (SHAK) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $94.02, changing hands as low as $93.79 per share. Shake Shack Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHAK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHAK's low point in its 52 week range is $47.12 per share, with $138.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.39.

