Shake Shack (SHAK) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Shake Shack (SHAK) reported revenue of $316.92 million, up 14.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.25, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $315.09 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20, the EPS surprise was +25.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Shake Shack performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Same-Shack sales growth : 4.4% versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 3.4%.

: 4.4% versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 3.4%. Shack counts - System-wide : 552 versus 557 estimated by 11 analysts on average.

: 552 versus 557 estimated by 11 analysts on average. Shack counts - Domestic company-operated : 310 versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 314.

: 310 versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 314. Shack counts - Licensed : 242 versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 243.

: 242 versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 243. Shack counts - Domestic licensed : 42 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 41.

: 42 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 41. Shack counts - International licensed : 200 versus 202 estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 200 versus 202 estimated by nine analysts on average. Average weekly sales : $76 versus $74.54 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $76 versus $74.54 estimated by five analysts on average. Revenue- Shack sales : $304.90 million versus $303.40 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.1% change.

: $304.90 million versus $303.40 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.1% change. Revenue- Licensing : $12.03 million compared to the $11.90 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.

: $12.03 million compared to the $11.90 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year. Shack system-wide sales: $495.10 million versus $492.53 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change.

Shares of Shake Shack have returned +11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

