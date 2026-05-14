Shake Shack (SHAK) Price Target Decreased by 16.15% to 98.90

The average one-year price target for Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) has been revised to $98.90 / share. This is a decrease of 16.15% from the prior estimate of $117.95 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $71.71 to a high of $157.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.75% from the latest reported closing price of $63.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shake Shack. This is an decrease of 221 owner(s) or 37.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHAK is 0.11%, an increase of 46.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.96% to 45,566K shares. The put/call ratio of SHAK is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,983K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,591K shares , representing an increase of 13.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 0.03% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,300K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company.

12 West Capital Management holds 1,964K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,754K shares , representing an increase of 10.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 11.49% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,735K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 1,269K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,306K shares , representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 12.74% over the last quarter.

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