Shake Shack (SHAK) Price Target Decreased by 11.43% to 123.27

The average one-year price target for Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) has been revised to $123.27 / share. This is a decrease of 11.43% from the prior estimate of $139.18 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $86.86 to a high of $168.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.20% from the latest reported closing price of $91.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 709 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shake Shack. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHAK is 0.24%, an increase of 9.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.16% to 50,614K shares. The put/call ratio of SHAK is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,396K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,474K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 53.12% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,952K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,620K shares , representing a decrease of 34.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 12.05% over the last quarter.

12 West Capital Management holds 1,544K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,619K shares , representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 8.98% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 1,419K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares , representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 26.89% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,254K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 98.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 8,971.13% over the last quarter.

