Shake Shack (SHAK) Posts Robust Q4 Preliminary Sales, Stock Up

Shake Shack Inc. SHAK reported robust preliminary sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Following the news, SHAK shares rose 6.3%. In the past six months, the stock has risen 29.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 15%.

Q4 Preliminary Results

Total revenues in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 rose 17.3% year over year to $238.5 million. In third-quarter fiscal 2022, total revenues had increased 17.5% year over year.



Moreover, Shack sales jumped 17.4% year over year to $229.9 million in the quarter under review. In third-quarter fiscal 2022, Shack sales had risen 17.4% year over year.



Same-Shack sales rose 5.1% year over year in the fiscal fourth quarter. In third-quarter fiscal 2022, same-Shack sales had increased 6.3% year over year.



Licensed revenues in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 increased 16.2% year over year to $8.6 million.



During the quarter, the company opened 22 new domestic company-operated Shacks, taking the count to 36 during fiscal 2022.



Fiscal 2022 Preliminary Results

In fiscal 2022, total revenues increased 21.7% year over year to $900.5 million. Moreover, Shack sales increased 21.6% year over year to $869.3 million. Same-Shack sales rose 7.8% year over year.



Licensed revenues in fiscal 2022 came in at $31.2 million.



Currently, Shake Shack carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are Tecnoglass Inc. TGLS, Wingstop Inc. WING, and Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ.



Tecnoglass currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of the company have gained 34.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGLS’ 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 11.2% and 9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.



Wingstop currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). WING has a long-term earnings growth rate of 12%. Shares of WING have lost 14.2% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wingstop’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 18.4% and 16.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.



Domino's currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. DPZ has a long-term earnings growth rate of 12.6%. Shares of DPZ have gained 31.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Domino's s 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 3.8% and 17.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.

