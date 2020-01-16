Shake Shack (SHAK) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.8%

Shake Shack Inc. SHAK was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $58.97 to $62.03 in the past one-month time frame.

The upmove came after a Goldman Sachs analyst maintained bullish stance and reiterated buy rating on the stock.

The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revision of one increase and no decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Shake Shack currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

