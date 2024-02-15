News & Insights

Shake Shack Rallies On Upbeat Q4 Results Above View

February 15, 2024

(RTTNews) - Shares of fast-food restaurant chain operator Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) are surging more than 20 percent Thursday morning after reporting upbeat quarterly results above the consensus estimate.

The company reported a profit of $6.77 million, or $0.15 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $7.76 million $0.20 per share a year ago, helped primarily by growth in sales.

Excluding special items, earnings were $1.0 million, or $0.02 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.01 per share.

Total revenue was $286.24 million, up 20.0 percent from last year. The consensus estimate was for $280.26 million.

SHAK, currently at $91.92, touched a new high of $95.71 this morning.

