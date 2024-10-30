Shake Shack Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Up

Shake Shack Inc. SHAK posted third-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines also increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the results, the company’s shares moved up 10% during today’s pre-market trading session.



In the quarter, the company ramped up its investment in marketing strategies and programs aimed at increasing guest engagement and brand awareness, even amid a challenging market environment. These efforts have paid off, as the company has achieved some of the highest brand awareness levels on record, which, in turn, is fueling robust sales and profitability growth.

SHAK’s Earnings & Revenue Details

SHAK’s fiscal third-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at 25 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported adjusted EPS of 17 cents.



Quarterly revenues of $316.9 million beat the consensus mark of $315 million. The top line increased 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.



Same-Shack sales increased 4.4% year over year compared with 4% growth in the previous quarter. Our estimate for the metric was 2%.



Shack sales rose 15.1% year over year to $304.9 million. We expected the metric to be $302.6 million.



Licensing revenues increased 7.1% year over year to $12 million. We anticipated the metric to be $11.9 million. Shack system-wide sales rose 12.8% year over year to $495.1 million.

Operating Highlights of SHAK

In the quarter, operating loss came in at $18 million against a gain of $5.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Restaurant-level profit margin was 21%, up 60 basis points (bps) year over year.



In the fiscal third quarter, food and paper costs (as percentages of company revenues) contracted 90 bps year over year to 28.2%. Labor and related costs (as percentages of company revenues) contracted 80 bps year over year to 28%.



Total expenses in the quarter came in at $334.9 million compared with $270.6 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $306.5 million.



Adjusted EBITDA in the reported quarter amounted to $45.8 million compared with $35.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 140 bps year over year to 14.4%.

Balance Sheet of SHAK

As of Sept. 25, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $310.9 million compared with $224.7 million as of Dec. 27, 2023. Total long-term debt at the end of the fiscal third quarter came in at $246.4 million from $245.6 million as of Dec. 27, 2023.

SHAK’s Q4 & Fiscal 2024 Outlook

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2024, the company expects total revenues to be between $322.6 million and $327 million. Licensing revenues are projected in the range of $11.6-$12 million. The company anticipates fiscal fourth quarter Restaurant-level profit margin to be nearly 22%.



For the fiscal 2024, the company expects revenues to be $1.25 billion. Licensing revenues are projected in the range of $44.6-$45 million compared with the previous expectation of $44-$45 million. Restaurant-level profit margins are projected to reach 21% compared with the previous projection of 20.6-21%. The company expects Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $168-$170 million.



The company expects approximately 45 company-operated openings in the fiscal 2024. It also anticipates approximately 35-40 licensed Shack openings at the same time.

Zacks Rank of SHAK

Shake Shack currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

