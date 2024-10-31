Shake Shack price target raised to $144 from $127 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Shake Shack (SHAK) to $144 from $127 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company’s solid comps in Q3 and October give the firm increased confidence in its near-term price/value consumer positioning and the sustainability of its drivers, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Truist adds that it continue to view margin expansion as a significant opportunity for Shake Shack.
