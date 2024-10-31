Shake Shack price target raised to $140 from $130 at BTIG

BTIG analyst Peter Saleh raised the firm’s price target on Shake Shack (SHAK) to $140 from $130 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company reported Q3 same-store sales of 4.4%, ahead of the firm’s in-line 3.5% estimate, with fairly consistent monthly results as July was up 4.1% and October increased a further 4.5%, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

