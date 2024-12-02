Shake Shack price target raised to $139 from $134 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Shake Shack (SHAK) to $139 from $134 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm raised its price targets on several restaurant operators as market multiples have expanded.

