Shake Shack Plans Drive-thru Restaurant In New Jersey

(RTTNews) - Shake Shack (SHAK) will soon open a drive-thru restaurant in New Jersey. The fast-casual burger joint said that the store will open at Hasbrouck Heights. An opening date is yet to be announced.

The Hasbrouck Heights Planning Board had okayed an application for a 2,100-square-foot building with a two-lane drive-thru. It will be at 193 Route 17 after the now shut Mt. Fuji restaurant is demolished.

The building's construction is expected to last about six months, according to the report. There are currently 12 Shake Shack stores in New Jersey, but this will be the first drive-thru. The company just opened its first drive-thru in Minnesota and plans to open 10 more over the course of next year.

Shake Shack began as a hot dog stand in New York and now has reached to over more than 255 locations nationwide.

