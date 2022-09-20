Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Shake Shack's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Shake Shack had US$244.1m in debt in June 2022; about the same as the year before. But it also has US$358.0m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$113.9m net cash. NYSE:SHAK Debt to Equity History September 20th 2022

A Look At Shake Shack's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Shake Shack had liabilities of US$133.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$918.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$358.0m in cash and US$11.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$682.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Shake Shack is worth US$2.13b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Shake Shack also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Shake Shack's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Shake Shack wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 32%, to US$831m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Shake Shack?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Shake Shack lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$55m of cash and made a loss of US$23m. With only US$113.9m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Shake Shack may be on a path to profitability. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. For riskier companies like Shake Shack I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

