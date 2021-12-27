Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) delivers shareholders stellar 16% CAGR over 5 years, surging 4.0% in the last week alone

While Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 11% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that shareholders have received really good returns over the last five years. In fact, the share price is 108% higher today. Generally speaking the long term returns will give you a better idea of business quality than short periods can. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 15% drop, in the last year.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Shake Shack investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

Because Shake Shack made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years Shake Shack saw its revenue grow at 17% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 16% per year, in that time. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. Shake Shack seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Shake Shack will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

Shake Shack shareholders are down 15% for the year, but the market itself is up 21%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 16%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Before spending more time on Shake Shack it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

