Shake Shack Launches Social Media Cooking Show, Promotes Its Shackburger Kits

As it turns to takeout and delivery, along with meal kits, to maintain sales while people eat at home to avoid coronavirus exposure, Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) has decided to create its own social media cooking show. Dubbed Shake Shack at Your Shack, the online show is being produced in partnership with the creative agency Circus Maximus.

The first 90-second episode, "Cheese Sauce," features Shake Shack's culinary director Mark Rosati demonstrating how people can make the company's cheese sauce recipe in their home kitchen. Executive Chef John Karangis is also scheduled to appear in some episodes, which are slated to be posted weekly on Shake Shack's social media accounts.

Image source: Getty Images.

According to Adweek, the company is also asking its social media followers, "What should we make with our Shackburger Kit next week?" Shake Shack, in partnership with meal kit company Goldbelly, started offering Shackburger kits on April 1. The DIY kit enables home chefs to prepare eight Shackburgers and contains the company's signature ShackSauce, among other ingredients.

Shake Shack was already working with Circus Maximus on a different product promotion when the coronavirus pandemic struck. The restaurant chain's chief marketing officer, Jay Livingston, said it was able to use Circus Maximus to handle the new cooking series because of "the agency's ability to pivot quickly and help us deliver content that supports our changing business needs."

Shake Shack appears to be weathering the COVID-19 outbreak, with its shares rebounding more than 44% in April and its sales recovering quickly, though still deep in negative territory.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.