Shake Shack Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Factors to Watch

Shake Shack Inc. SHAK is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5, before the opening bell.



SHAK’s earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, and missed on the remaining one occasion, with an average surprise being negative 15.5%.

Trend in the Estimate Revision of SHAK

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 31 cents per share, down 29.6% year over year. In the past 30 days, earnings estimates for the to-be-reported quarter have been revised downward by 3 cents.

Shake Shack, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Shake Shack, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Shake Shack, Inc. Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $417.8 million, indicating 17.2% growth from the prior-year actual.

Let us take a look at how things might have shaped up in the quarter to be reported.

Factors Likely to Shape SHAK’s Quarterly Results

Shake Shack’s second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from continued momentum in same-Shack sales, supported by positive traffic trends, menu innovation and targeted marketing investments. Management noted that the company entered the quarter with improving sales momentum, aided by the successful launch of its Smoky BBQ platform, including the BBQ Boneless Baby Back Rib Sandwich, which drove strong guest response early in the quarter.



Menu innovation is expected to have remained a key traffic driver. The company highlighted strong nationwide performance from the Clubhouse Pimento Cheeseburger and Chicken Sandwich introduced in March, while management indicated that the BBQ menu platform significantly exceeded expectations in May and was driving both traffic and ticket growth. Continued beverage innovation and a robust pipeline of limited-time offerings are also likely to have supported guest engagement in the quarter.



Digital engagement and expansion are likely to have supported second-quarter growth. Digital-channel guest count and app downloads rose more than 35%, while higher visit frequency lifted digital customer lifetime value by roughly 20%. Meanwhile, contributions from new restaurants likely aided revenues after Shake Shack raised its 2026 company-operated opening target to 60-65 locations.



On the profitability front, Shake Shack’s earnings are expected to decline year over year, as persistent commodity inflation, particularly higher beef costs, likely remained a headwind. Higher expenses related to restaurant expansion, repairs and maintenance, and sales-driving initiatives may also have partly offset productivity gains.



Nonetheless, continued improvements in labor productivity, supply-chain efficiencies and process optimization are likely to have provided some support. These initiatives might have helped mitigate elevated beef costs and contributed to restaurant-level margin expansion in the quarter to be reported.

What Does the Zacks Model Unveil for SHAK Stock?

Our proven model doesn’t predict that Shake Shack is likely to beat earnings estimates this quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, this is not the case here, as you will see below.



SHAK’s Earnings ESP: Shake Shack has an Earnings ESP of -3.99%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Shake Shack’s Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present.

Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings

Here are a few stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Sweetgreen, Inc. SG has an Earnings ESP of +11.54% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the to-be-reported quarter, Sweetgreen’s earnings are expected to register a 35% year-over-year increase. SG’s earnings missed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average miss being 42.4%.



CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA currently has an Earnings ESP of +20.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



In the to-be-reported quarter, CAVA’s earnings are expected to increase 6.3% year over year. CAVA’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, with the average surprise being 16.6%.



Brinker International, Inc. EAT currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.12% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



In the to-be-reported quarter, Brinker earnings are expected to register a 23.3% year-over-year decline. EAT’s earnings surpassed estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6.8%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Shake Shack, Inc. (SHAK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.