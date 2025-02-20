SHAKE SHACK Earnings Results: $SHAK Reports Quarterly Earnings

SHAKE SHACK ($SHAK) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, beating estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $328,680,000, missing estimates of $334,286,058 by $-5,606,058.

SHAKE SHACK Insider Trading Activity

SHAKE SHACK insiders have traded $SHAK stock on the open market 50 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 50 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHAK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL HARRIS MEYER has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $11,168,470 .

. KATHERINE IRENE FOGERTEY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 7,068 shares for an estimated $875,753.

SHAKE SHACK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of SHAKE SHACK stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

