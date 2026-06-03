Shake Shack Cuts FY26 Guidance Amid Macro Uncertainty, Stock Down

Shake Shack Inc. SHAK has revised its financial outlook for both the second quarter and full-year fiscal 2026, citing a more challenging operating environment. With the company now more than two-thirds through the quarter, the updated guidance reflects current macroeconomic uncertainty, the competitive landscape and related impacts.



Following the news, shares of SHAK declined 8.4% during trading hours and an additional 1.8% during after-hours yesterday.

Q2 & FY26 Guidance Reset

Shake Shack lowered expectations across several key operating and financial metrics for both the second quarter and full-year fiscal 2026.



For the fiscal second quarter ending July 1, 2026, the company now expects revenues of $415-$420 million, down from its previous guidance of $424-$428 million. Same-Shack sales growth is projected at 2.5%-3.0%, compared with the prior outlook of 3%-5%, while restaurant-level profit margin is expected to be 22%-23%, down from 24.0%-24.5%. The company also revised its company-operated restaurant opening target to approximately 16 units from the previously anticipated range of 16-19 locations.



Notably, Shake Shack maintained its outlook for licensed restaurant openings at approximately eight units and left licensing revenue guidance unchanged at $13.5-$13.7 million, indicating continued momentum in its asset-light growth initiatives.



The softer second-quarter outlook has also led to downward revisions in full-year expectations. Shake Shack now forecasts restaurant-level profit margins of 22%-23%, compared with its previous projection of 23.0%-23.5%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $225-$235 million, versus the earlier outlook of $230-$245 million, while net income guidance has been lowered to $45-$55 million from $50-$60 million previously.

SHAK's Share Price Performance

Shares of SHAK have declined 29.8% year to date compared with the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry’s 3.5% dip.



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The company’s performance has been pressured by the weather-related disruptions, softer tourism trends in key urban markets and ongoing inflationary pressures, particularly in beef costs. Its licensed business continues to face headwinds from geopolitical instability in the Middle East, which has resulted in temporary store closures, reduced operating hours and weaker tourism-driven demand. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 have declined in the past 30 days, depicting analysts' concern regarding the stock growth potential.

SHAK’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Shake Shack carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are:



Starbucks Corporation SBUX flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 4.6%, on average. SBUX stock has gained 13.4% year to date. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Starbucks’ 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 2.9% and 12.7%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

Five Below, Inc. FIVE presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 63.4%, on average. FIVE stock has gained 17% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Five Below’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 11.5% and 20.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Dillard's DDS has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 0.3%, on average. DDS stock has declined 2.3% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dillard’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 9.3% and 11.1%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

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Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Shake Shack, Inc. (SHAK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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