Shake Shack Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SHAK

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.74, changing hands as low as $61.68 per share. Shake Shack Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHAK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SHAK's low point in its 52 week range is $40.83 per share, with $80.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.65.
Also see: XENE market cap history
NOGN Videos
BEL Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.