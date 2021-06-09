Shake Shack Appoints Katherine Fogertey As CFO

(RTTNews) - Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Wednesday announced the appointment of Katherine Fogertey as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective June 14, 2021.

Fogherty will be responsible for leading financial operations across the company, including accounting and control, financial planning and analysis, operations finance, investor relations and external reporting.

Fogertey has 15 years of financial and investment experience, including equity and derivatives research, financial modeling and forecasting, and a deep understanding and focus on the restaurant industry.

Randy Garutti, CEO of Shake Shack, stated, "I am excited to welcome Katie to the Shake Shack leadership team as CFO. She brings extensive financial experience, knowledge of our brand and deep industry and capital markets insights. I know Katie will be a natural fit in our Shake Shack culture, and I'm looking forward to working with her and our entire team as our business enters a new phase of exciting growth ahead."

