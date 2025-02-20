News & Insights

$SHAK stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 20, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

February 20, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

$SHAK stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $171,915,659 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $SHAK:

$SHAK Insider Trading Activity

$SHAK insiders have traded $SHAK stock on the open market 50 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 50 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHAK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DANIEL HARRIS MEYER has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $11,168,470.
  • KATHERINE IRENE FOGERTEY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 7,068 shares for an estimated $875,753.

$SHAK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $SHAK stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

