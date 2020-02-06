SHAK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.14, changing hands as high as $75.09 per share. Shake Shack Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHAK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHAK's low point in its 52 week range is $49.28 per share, with $105.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.37.

