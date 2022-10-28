SHAK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.63, changing hands as high as $56.81 per share. Shake Shack Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHAK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHAK's low point in its 52 week range is $37.7175 per share, with $100.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.82.

