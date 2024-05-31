Shaftesbury Capital Updates Bond Exchange Terms

Shaftesbury Capital (GB:SHC) has released an update.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC announced changes to the Exchange Property for its 2.00% secured exchangeable bonds due in 2026, effective 31 May 2024, resulting from a recent capital distribution triggered by a dividend payment. Bondholders are now entitled to an increased Exchange Property comprising both Shaftesbury Capital Shares and cash. The adjustment came after a cash dividend exceeded the pre-set reference amount, leading to an addition to the exchangeable assets without the issuance of a Purchase Election Notice.

