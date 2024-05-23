Shaftesbury Capital Shareholders Show Strong Support

Shaftesbury Capital (GB:SHC) has released an update.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC successfully conducted its 2024 Annual General Meeting with strong shareholder support for all proposed resolutions. Key outcomes include the approval of a final dividend of 1.65 pence per share and the re-election of all existing Board Directors. The meeting also witnessed the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors and authorization for the company to purchase its own shares, reflecting shareholders’ confidence in the firm’s governance and future strategy.

