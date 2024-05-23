Shaftesbury Capital Sees Strong Early 2024 Performance

Shaftesbury Capital (GB:SHC) has released an update.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC has reported a robust start to the year, with a bustling West End estate driving customer sales and attracting international tourists. The company has successfully completed 147 leasing transactions, surpassing previous rental values, and has strategically sold assets to reinvest in growth opportunities. With a strong financial position and a low vacancy rate, the firm is optimistically poised for future growth.

