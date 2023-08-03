Shaftesbury Capital (LSE:SHC) Price Target Decreased by 7.15% to 152.39

The average one-year price target for Shaftesbury Capital (LSE:SHC) has been revised to 152.39 / share. This is an decrease of 7.15% from the prior estimate of 164.12 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 121.20 to a high of 183.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.69% from the latest reported closing price of 116.60 / share.

Shaftesbury Capital Maintains 9.26% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 9.26%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shaftesbury Capital. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 34.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHC is 0.33%, an increase of 94.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 156.64% to 169,955K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGLAX - MFS Global Real Estate Fund A holds 32,907K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,250K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,901K shares, representing an increase of 45.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHC by 92.61% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 16,691K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,272K shares, representing an increase of 50.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHC by 119.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,432K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,649K shares, representing an increase of 45.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHC by 87.25% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 8,629K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,024K shares, representing an increase of 53.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHC by 135.18% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.