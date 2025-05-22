Shaftesbury Annualised Rent Roll Rises 3% Since Year End

(RTTNews) - Shaftesbury Capital Plc (SHB.L), on Thursday, issued a trading update, reflecting steady progress and strong occupational demand across its portfolio.

The company has completed 128 leasing transactions, generating £11.3 million in new contracted rent. These transactions were completed at rates 8% ahead of the December 2024 ERV and 9% above previous passing rents, highlighting continued demand for its properties.

The annualised rent roll has increased by 3% since the year-end, reaching £210 million, compared to £202.8 million in December 2024. Occupancy levels remain high, with only 1.7% of ERV available to let, a notable improvement from the 2.6% recorded in December 2024. Several new brands have established locations within the company's portfolio, including Nespresso, Dolce & Gabbana, Autry, and Farm Rio.

A significant milestone in the period was the completion of Shaftesbury Capital's long-term partnership with NBIM concerning the Covent Garden estate. The partnership, valued at £2.7 billion, resulted in cash proceeds of about £570 million, strengthening the company's financial position and providing flexibility for future investment and expansion initiatives. Additionally, Shaftesbury Capital has invested £34 million in acquisitions across its portfolio year to date, presenting opportunities for asset management and rental growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.