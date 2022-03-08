Markets
SH

SH, USMF: Big ETF Inflows

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the ProShares Short S&P500, which added 11,625,000 units, or a 9.0% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund, which added 1,475,000 units, for a 37.3% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of USMF, in morning trading today Jack Henry &AMP Associates is down about 1.8%, and Verizon Communications is lower by about 1.6%.

SH, USMF: Big ETF Inflows
VIDEO: SH, USMF: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SH USMF JKHY VZ

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular