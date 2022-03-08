Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the ProShares Short S&P500, which added 11,625,000 units, or a 9.0% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund, which added 1,475,000 units, for a 37.3% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of USMF, in morning trading today Jack Henry & Associates is down about 1.8%, and Verizon Communications is lower by about 1.6%.

VIDEO: SH, USMF: Big ETF Inflows

