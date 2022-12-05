Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the ProShares Short S&P500, which added 9,900,000 units, or a 6.2% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods, which added 125,000 units, for a 38.5% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of UGE, in morning trading today Tesla is off about 5%, and Procter & Gamble is lower by about 0.9%.

VIDEO: SH, UGE: Big ETF Inflows

